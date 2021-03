Olynyk went for 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block during the win over the Magic on Thursday.

Olynyk went for a double-double in his final game before the All-Star break and nearly had one to start the second half of the season. He's now topped 15 points in consecutive games for the first time since doing so in three straight from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. This was Olynyk's first 20-point effort since dropped 22 points back on Feb. 18.