Olynyk offered 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.

Olynyk (knee) had been listed as questionable but was able to give it a go. Moreover, he produced a quality stat line and was highly efficient offensively. Olynyk has reached double figures in scoring in only three of 10 appearances thus far this season and has struggled with his shot. Nevertheless, he's capable of filling up the box score on any given night thanks to his well-rounded skillset.