Olynyk contributed nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Olynyk stuck in the starting five for the second straight game, although backup James Johnson outpaced him by three minutes overall. Olynyk was efficient offensively during his limited time, but he fell short of a double-digit point total for the second straight contest. The veteran floor-spacer's minutes have been hard to trust this season, which renders him an unstable fantasy proposition overall.