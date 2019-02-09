Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Solid over limited minutes
Olynyk contributed nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.
Olynyk stuck in the starting five for the second straight game, although backup James Johnson outpaced him by three minutes overall. Olynyk was efficient offensively during his limited time, but he fell short of a double-digit point total for the second straight contest. The veteran floor-spacer's minutes have been hard to trust this season, which renders him an unstable fantasy proposition overall.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...