Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at center Wednesday

Olynyk will draw the start at center for Wednesday's tilt with the Spurs.

With Hassan Whiteside (knee) out, Bam Adebayo has been starting in his place, but coach Erik Spoelstra is ready to try a new lineup Wednesday that features James Johnson and Olynyk in the frontcourt, with Justise Winslow and Adebayo off the bench. Olynyk has logged 28 and 30 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists during that span. Look for him to see a similar workload despite getting the call with the top unit.