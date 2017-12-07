Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at center Wednesday
Olynyk will draw the start at center for Wednesday's tilt with the Spurs.
With Hassan Whiteside (knee) out, Bam Adebayo has been starting in his place, but coach Erik Spoelstra is ready to try a new lineup Wednesday that features James Johnson and Olynyk in the frontcourt, with Justise Winslow and Adebayo off the bench. Olynyk has logged 28 and 30 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists during that span. Look for him to see a similar workload despite getting the call with the top unit.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores season-high 23 points on 12 shots•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Set for bench role again Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Moving to bench Saturday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.