Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at power forward Thursday
Olynyk is starting at power forward for Thursday's tilt against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tyler Johnson (quad) being sidelined prompted coach Erik Spoelstra to shift Josh Richardson down to shooting guard and Justice Winslow down to small forward, opening a spot at power forward, which Olynyk will fill. In his first game back from a six-contest absence Tuesday, Olynyk posted nine points, three rebounds, three dimes and a block.
