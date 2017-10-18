Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Olynyk will get the start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
While there was speculation that Olynyk would come off the bench to begin the year, James Johnson is the one coming off the pine. That said, coach Erik Spoelstra has a history of having a fluid starting five, so Olynyk's role certainly is not set in stone.
