Olynyk will start Friday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk will draw the start with Bam Adebayo (rest) -- among others -- out. In the bubble, Olynyk is averaging 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes.