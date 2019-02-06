Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting Tuesday
Olynyk will get the start at power forward in Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Olynyk will replace James Johnson in the first unit. Coach Eric Spoelstra stated earlier in the evening there would be no lineup changes, but it appears now that could have been a bit of gamesmanship. Olynyk figures to see a slightly increased workload as a starter, but it is unclear if the lineup switch will continue going forward.
