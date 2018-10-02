Olynyk will pick up the start at power forward for Tuesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are going with a bigger lineup Tuesday, which features Justise Winslow, Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside all in the frontcourt. The Heat are likely just experimenting with different lineups, however, so this doesn't guarantee Olynyk will be with the top unit by the start of the regular season. With Winslow shifting over to small forward, Derrick Jones will head to the bench.