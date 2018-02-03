Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting vs. Detroit
Olynyk will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
In the absence of Hassan Whiteside, the Heat will go with Olynyk and Bam Adebayo up front, as James Johnson shifts to the bench. Expect both players to pick up increased minutes Saturday.
