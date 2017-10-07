Play

Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting vs. Magic

Olynyk is starting at power forward Saturday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat want to see if two bigs -- Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside -- work effectively against Orlando's undersized power forward, Aaron Gordon, so Olynyk will get the start as James Johnson opens the game on the bench.

