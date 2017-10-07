Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting vs. Magic
Olynyk is starting at power forward Saturday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat want to see if two bigs -- Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside -- work effectively against Orlando's undersized power forward, Aaron Gordon, so Olynyk will get the start as James Johnson opens the game on the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shoots poorly, plays good defense Thursday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to join Heat•
-
Kelly Olynyk: Set to become unrestricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Will join starting five for Game 4•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Big in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Kelly Olynyk: Dominant off bench in Game 7•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...