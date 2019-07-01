Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Staying in Miami
Olynyk is not a part of the sign-and-trade agreement that brings Jimmy Butler to Miami, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The initial deal, reported Sunday night, had Olynyk heading to the Mavericks, but the trade ultimately fell apart, and the Heat pivoted to instead roping in the 76ers and the Clippers. Olynyk will remain with the Heat for the time being, though it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be moved in a separate deal at some point.
