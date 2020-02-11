Olynyk put up 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go with 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes Monday in the Heat's 113-101 win over the Warriors.

With Jimmy Butler (shoulder) back in action, Olynyk returned to the bench following a three-game run in the starting five, but the demotion didn't stop the big man from turning in perhaps his best all-around line of the season. The 11 dimes were a career high for Olynyk and matched his total from the previous seven games combined. Olynyk has occasionally flashed the ability to produce eye-popping stat lines when given significant minutes, but coach Erik Spoelstra's deep rotation will make it difficult for the 28-year-old to replicate this sort of performance.