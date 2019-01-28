Olynyk played 17 minutes and provided 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and six boards Sunday in the Heat's 106-97 win over the Knicks.

After being mostly exiled from the rotation the past four games -- he played eight total minutes over that stretch -- Olynyk was needed to step in as the backup power forward after Derrick Jones Jr. suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury early in the contest. Initial X-rays on Jones' knee returned negative, but his MRI on Monday will prove more consequential to his recovery timeline. Since it's likely that Jones will be sidelined for multiple games with the injury, the door has seemingly reopened for Olynyk to recapture his spot in the rotation. With season averages of 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 triples in 19.6 minutes per game, Olynyk could have some usefulness in deeper formats for the duration of Jones' absence.