Olynyk posted 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage win over the Kings.

Although Bam Adebayo is the unquestioned starter at center for Miami, his absence from the lineup provided an excellent opportunity for Olynyk, who is first in line to spell Adebayp when the season restarts. Although he didn't have much luck from beyond the arc on Wednesday, his facility with the long-range ball (43.2 percent over 56 games) allows him to be a big perimeter target as well as a viable pick-and-roll presence in the backcourt.