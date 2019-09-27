Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Still rehabbing
Olynyk (knee) is still rehabbing, but is expected to be ready to go at some point during training camp, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Olynyk suffered a bruised right knee during the FIBA World Cup, which forced him to withdraw. There are no indications that the injury is serious, and Olynyk should be available for the Heat's first regular-season game.
