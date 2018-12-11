Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Strong off bench in loss
Olynyk amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday.
Olynyk drew even with Dwyane Wade for second on the team in scoring, posting his sixth double-digit point tally in the process. His accuracy from the field was an especially welcome sight, considering he'd shot just 15.4 percent on Saturday night versus the Clippers. Olynyk's recent surge and consistency have been encouraging, as he'd posted single-digit point totals in nine of the prior 14 games.
