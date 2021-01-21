Olynyk scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

After two consecutive poor performances, Olynyk got more involved in the offense and shot well from both the field and free-throw line. More importantly, he rounded out the line with a season-best eight assists and eight boards. Olynyk has also managed 11 blocks in 12 games to this point in the campaign -- a sneaky bump from his career average of 0.5 blocks per game.