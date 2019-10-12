Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Takes step forward in recovery
Olynyk (knee) was able to take steps forward in recovery from a right knee bruise, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
While Olynyk has made improvements in his recovery, he was still unable to complete a full practice. Until he's able to do so, he'll likely be held out from game action. At this point, it seems like Olynyk's a good bet to miss Monday's tilt with the Hawks, which could open up additional run for James Johnson and Derrick Jones Jr.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.