Olynyk (knee) was able to take steps forward in recovery from a right knee bruise, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

While Olynyk has made improvements in his recovery, he was still unable to complete a full practice. Until he's able to do so, he'll likely be held out from game action. At this point, it seems like Olynyk's a good bet to miss Monday's tilt with the Hawks, which could open up additional run for James Johnson and Derrick Jones Jr.