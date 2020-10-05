Olynyk produced 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Heat's 115-104 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

After moving in and out of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation during the Heat's Eastern Conference Finals series with the Celtics, Olynyk has emerged as a key big man for Miami out of necessity in the NBA Finals with starting center Bam Adebayo having not played since exiting Game 1 with a strained neck. Though Meyers Leonard has garnered the starts the past two games sans Adebayo, Olynyk has absorbed the majority of the minutes at center on both occasions. After totaling 24 points and nine rebounds in the Heat's Game 2 loss, Olynyk delivered another strong follow-up effort Sunday. Adebayo remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's Game 4, so Olynyk could once again be in store for substantial playing time if the All-Star can't go.