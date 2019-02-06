Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Unspectacular in spot start
Olynyk offered seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Olynyk drew the start at power forward over James Johnson, but the latter still outpaced him in both minutes and production. The floor-spacing veteran's inclusion into the first unit may have just been a one-game experiment on the part of coach Erik Spoelstra in an attempt to snap the Heat's three-game losing streak, but whichever player draws the starting nod Friday versus the Kings will encounter a highly favorable matchup.
