Olynyk (shoulder) is unsure on the timetable of his injury and will have his shoulder re-evaluated on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk suffered the shoulder injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Magic and was unable to return with what is being called a left shoulder strain. He has been told not to move the shoulder for now, and at this point in time, the severity of the injury is unknown. His re-evaluation should provide some clarity on the severity and could potentially provide a timetable for the injury. Until more information comes out, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.