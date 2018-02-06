Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Unsure of timetable on return
Olynyk (shoulder) is unsure on the timetable of his injury and will have his shoulder re-evaluated on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Olynyk suffered the shoulder injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Magic and was unable to return with what is being called a left shoulder strain. He has been told not to move the shoulder for now, and at this point in time, the severity of the injury is unknown. His re-evaluation should provide some clarity on the severity and could potentially provide a timetable for the injury. Until more information comes out, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will not return Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Impresses in start versus Pistons•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting vs. Detroit•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores team-high 19 points Friday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...