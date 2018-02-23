Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will not play Friday
Olynyk (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Olynyk was listed as doubtful coming into Friday's contest, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. While the Heat say Olynyk is getting better, it's still unclear exactly when he will be able to return. While Olynyk remains out, expect Bam Adebayo and James Johnson to continue to take on extra frontcourt minutes.
