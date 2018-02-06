Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will not return Monday
Olynyk (shoulder) will not return to Monday's game against the Magic.
After initially being listed as doubtful to return, Olynyk had his shoulder re-evaluated at halftime and has been officially ruled out. At this point, Olynyk should be considered questionable for Wendesday's matchup against the Rockets. Jordan Mickey started in place for Olynyk to start the second half, and could continue to start if Olynyk misses anymore time.
