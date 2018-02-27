Olynyk (shoulder) will play during Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk will return after a six-game absence due to a strained right shoulder. That said, he'll be under an unspecified minutes restriction, making him a risky DFS option. His eventual return to full strength could result in fewer minutes for a variety of Heat frontcourt players, including Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Luke Babbitt.