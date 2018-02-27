Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will play Tuesday
Olynyk (shoulder) will play during Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Olynyk will return after a six-game absence due to a strained right shoulder. That said, he'll be under an unspecified minutes restriction, making him a risky DFS option. His eventual return to full strength could result in fewer minutes for a variety of Heat frontcourt players, including Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Luke Babbitt.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Preparing with intention to play Tuesday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Back at practice, status still uncertain•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Won't play Saturday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will not play Friday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...