Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will remain starting power forward Wednesday

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Olynyk would remain the team's starting power forward Wednesday against the Pistons regardless if James Johnson (ankle) is available, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk has started each of the Heat's last 13 games, averaging 11.3 points (on 46.4 percent shooting), 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 treys and 1.5 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest to help lead Miami to an 8-5 record over that stretch. Though Olynyk's playing time will likely take a slight hit once Johnson is back in the fold, Olynyk's ability to stretch the floor should continue to make him a workable piece alongside Hassan Whiteside in the frontcourt. Spoelstra may be reluctant to alter his starting five until Olynyk's productivity tails off.