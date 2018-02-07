Olynyk (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk was already considered doubtful, so this latest update doesn't come with much surprise. He'll miss a second consecutive game, with his next shot to take the court coming on Friday against the Bucks. With Olynyk missing most of Monday's game, it was Bam Adebayo that benefited the most with 26 minutes, while James Johnson picked up 18 minutes. Both players should see an elevated role once again Wednesday.