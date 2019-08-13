Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Withdraws from World Cup
Olynyk (knee) will not play for Canada in the FIBA World Cup, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the NBA season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Olynyk flew back to Miami earlier Tuesday to be examined by the Heat's medical staff, who apparently felt it was best for Olynyk to rest rather than push through his bone bruise. All indications are that Olynyk will be ready for the start of the season, where it's possible he opens as Miami's starting power forward or occupies a sixth-man role in the frontcourt.
