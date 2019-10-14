Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Won't play Monday
Olynyk (knee) will be held out of Monday's preseason tilt with the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
While Olynyk's made improvements in his recovery from a right knee bruise, he's still been unable to endure a full practice and isn't game ready. With James Johnson (coache's decision) also out, look for Meyers Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. to see extensive run, with KZ Okpala, Kyle Alexander and Chris Silva also factoring in.
