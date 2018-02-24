Olynyk (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynkyk was initially listed as questionable, but he'll miss a sixth consecutive game as he continues to nurse a strained shoulder. The former Gonzaga standout should be considered day-to-day and questionable for the Heat's next game Tuesday against Philadelphia.

