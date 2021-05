Nunn (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Game 1 against the Bucks on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old sat out the final game of the regular season Sunday with a calf issue, but the injury won't affect his availability for the start of the playoffs. Nunn averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes over his last five games.