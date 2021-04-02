Nunn (ankle) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Heat's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

Nunn's absence was officially the result of a coach's decision since he dressed for the contest, but he may have only been available on an emergency basis after missing the previous two games due to a right ankle sprain. The Heat's next game Saturday against the Cavaliers should be more telling as to whether Nunn is actually a part of the rotation, but his playing time will likely be trending downward regardless after he averaged 30.0 minutes per game while starting in his previous 24 contests. Miami added trade-deadline pickup Victor Oladipo (28 minutes) to the backcourt mix Thursday, and Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson are also going to be getting steady playing time at either point guard or shooting guard.