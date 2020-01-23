Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Added to injury report
Nunn is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sore left Achilles, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Nunn apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, which could help explain why the rookie failed to surpass 30 minutes for the first time in five games. The Heat could be thin at point guard if Nunn is forced to sit out for the first time all season, as Goran Dragic (calf) is also questionable while Justise Winslow (back) is unavailable.
