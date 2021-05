Nunn (calf) is available and starting Saturday at Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable after exiting Thursday's contest with calf soreness, but he'll be back on the court Saturday. Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.0 minutes in the previous five games before the injury.