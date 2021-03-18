Nunn notched five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 loss to the Grizzlies.

Nunn's performances have been up-and-down lately. He went 1-for-9 for three points Sunday against the Magic. He followed that up with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting Tuesday against the Cavaliers, but he regressed again Wednesday. It's been a rough March for Nunn overall, as the sophomore guard has shot just 31.6 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from deep for 8.6 points in 26.1 minutes per game.

