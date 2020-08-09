Nunn (personal) returned to the bubble in Orlando on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The 25-year-old exited the bubble Friday to attend to a personal matter, but he was able to make a quick return. Nunn will have to clear a four-day quarantine period, so he'll miss the next two games but should be able to play Friday against the Pacers.
