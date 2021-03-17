Nunn finished Tuesday's win over the Cavs with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes.
Coming off of a poor effort Sunday against Orlando (three points, 1-of-9 FG), Nunn had a better all-around showing Tuesday, as the Heat won their fifth consecutive game. After losing his spot in the rotation toward the end of last season, Nunn re-emerged as a key piece for Miami, starting the last 18 games, dating back to Feb. 7.
