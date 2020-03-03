Nunn scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight boards, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes of a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Nunn finished with a career high in rebounding in his team's win against the Bucks. The rookie continued on his hot streak, finishing in double figures for the eighth straight game. He'll face the Magic on Wednesday.