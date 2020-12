Nunn (groin) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic.

Nunn returned to practice Sunday, so it's not surprising that he's been cleared for Wednesday's opener. He saw 29.3 minutes per game last season as a rookie, though may have trouble reaching that workload this year with the emergences of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, not to mention Goran Dragic being retained and Avery Bradley being added in free agency.