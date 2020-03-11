Nunn (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Nunn was dealing with an illness and failed to practice Tuesday, but he's been cleared to play Wednesday. With Jimmy Butler (toe) out, Nunn could see an expanded role. In 29 outings where Nunn has seen at least 30 minutes, he's averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal.