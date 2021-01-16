Nunn (COVID-19) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Pistons, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Nunn's role fell by the wayside even before he was ruled out due to health and safety protocols for the last two games. The Heat are down four key players in Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols), Avery Bradley (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (neck) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder). That could result in Nunn seeing more run than usual, but with Goran Dragic available and Gabe Vincent filling in well at guard recently, it's not a guarantee that Nunn will have a productive outing.