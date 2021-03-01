Nunn averaged 18.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.8 minutes per game over the Heat's last five games.

Nunn finished out February in style, tallying 24 points, seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over the Hawks while going 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range. While his level of production of late would make Nunn a must-roster player, the second-year guard could be headed for a downturn once the Heat have their backcourt back at full strength. It's worth noting that the Heat were missing at least one of Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler in each of those five games, but all three could be available for Tuesday's rematch with Atlanta if Butler can quickly move past his lingering knee injury. Avery Bradley's (calf) eventual return may also have an affect on Nunn's playing time.