Nunn will compete with Tyler Herro and Dion Waiters (suspension) in the Miami backcourt, The Athletic reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, especially after Nunn erupted for 40 points in Friday's preseason finale, but with Waiters suspended for the season-opener, Nunn could be in position to see meaningful minutes right away. Waiters is expected to eventually have his say in the battle for the starting shooting guard spot, but his standing within the organization is somewhat unclear at this point, and if the relationship between the two sides were to become even more strained, Nunn would be in position to benefit. The former Oakland University standout ranked second on the team in scoring during the preseason (13.8 PPG). trailing only rookie Tyler Herro (14.2 PPG).