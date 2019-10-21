Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Competing for rotation spot
Nunn will compete with Tyler Herro and Dion Waiters (suspension) in the Miami backcourt, The Athletic reports.
This isn't exactly breaking news, especially after Nunn erupted for 40 points in Friday's preseason finale, but with Waiters suspended for the season-opener, Nunn could be in position to see meaningful minutes right away. Waiters is expected to eventually have his say in the battle for the starting shooting guard spot, but his standing within the organization is somewhat unclear at this point, and if the relationship between the two sides were to become even more strained, Nunn would be in position to benefit. The former Oakland University standout ranked second on the team in scoring during the preseason (13.8 PPG). trailing only rookie Tyler Herro (14.2 PPG).
More News
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...