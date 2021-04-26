Nunn is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to an elbow issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The nature of the elbow injury is unclear, but it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. Nunn finished Saturday's win over the Bulls with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes of action. Over his last five games, he's up to 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and an eye-popping 4.2 made threes per contest.