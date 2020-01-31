Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Deemed probable
Nunn (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's game against Orlando.
Nunn has missed the last three games while dealing with an Achilles injury, but he appears on track to return to action Saturday after practicing Friday. Look for confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
