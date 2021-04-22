Nunn finished with just 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-87 victory over the Spurs.

Nunn continues to see a significant amount of playing time but was unable to repeat his efforts from Monday's game against the Rockets. As long as Nunn is starting for the Heat, he is certainly a player to consider in standard formats. The one issue is that when his shots aren't falling, his inability to contribute in other areas leaves him as a non-factor.