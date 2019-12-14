Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Dishes out seven assists
Nunn had 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3PT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss against the Lakers.
Nunn suffered a bit of a slump during the end of November and the beginning of December, but he has turned things around and he has now scored in double digits over his last four games, including a career-best 36-point performance Tuesday. His seven dimes also represent his second-highest mark of the season.
