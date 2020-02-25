Nunn scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The rookie guard has topped 20 points in back-to-back games, and hit for double digits in four straight, Nunn hasn't been the most consistent producer, but he's now averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.0 boards and 1.7 threes through 10 games in February.