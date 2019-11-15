Nunn supplied 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Nunn was absolutely superb for the second straight showing, logging a career high assist total while scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time through 11 appearances. He has established himself as a starter alongside Jimmy Butler in Miami's backcourt, and Nunn continues to be very involved offensively. He'll look to stay hot during Saturday's matchup with a Pelicans team that struggles defensively and likes to push the pace.