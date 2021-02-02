Nunn (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Heat's 129-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Nunn had missed the Heat's previous game Saturday against the Kings due to some uncertainty regarding a recent COVID-19 test, but he was fully cleared ahead of Monday's contest. His absence against the Hornets was simply a matter of him being out of the rotation, as the recent returns of Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro (neck) and Goran Dragic (groin) have pushed Nunn down the pecking order at either guard spot. Those holding Nunn in 12-team leagues can probably feel comfortable dropping him after he had filled an important scoring role the previous two weeks while the Heat were low on available players.